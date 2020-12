The highly competitive nature of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup was further underlined by the fact that six different drivers won the six TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy prize packages on offer in 2020.

At all WTCR events, the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy, a TAG Heuer watch, goes to the driver setting the fastest lap race lap of all.



The six TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winners in 2020 were as follows:



WTCR RACE OF BELGIUM (CIRCUIT ZOLDER, SEPTEMBER 11-13):



NATHANAËL BERTHON (FRA)Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR RACE OF GERMANY (NÜRBURGRING NORDSCHLEIFE, SEPTEMBER 24-26):



YANN EHRLACHER (FRA)Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



WTCR RACE OF SLOVAKIA (SLOVAKIA RING, OCTOBER 9-11):



NICKY CATSBURG (NLD)Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR (pictured)



WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY (HUNGARORING, OCTOBER 16-18):



NORBERT MICHELISZ (HUN)BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR



WTCR RACE OF SPAIN (MOTORLAND ARAGÓN, OCTOBER 30-NOVEMBER 1):



GILLES MAGNUS (BEL)Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR RACE OF ARAGÓN (MOTORLAND ARAGÓN, NOVEMBER 13-15):



SANTIAGO URRUTIA (URY)Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY BREAKDOWN

BERTHON,CATSBURG, EHRLACHER, MAGNUS, MICHELISZ, URRUTIA 1