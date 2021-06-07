Sixth place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany felt similar to a victory for Nathanaël Berthon, the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver has revealed.

Along with Tom Coronel, Gilles Magnus and Frédéric Vervisch, Frenchman Berthon was giving the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS its world debut on the Nürburgring Nordschleife last weekend.



With the car still in its infancy, the appearance on the 25.378-kilometre track was, in part, a continuation of the development phase because it provided Audi Sport customer racing engineers the first opportunity to gather data in competitive conditions.



Following the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season opener, Berthon said: “We are not in the front at the moment but we are working on it and I’m sure it will happen soon. Here it’s always a special track and we don’t have to take so much conclusion.



“We saw it could have been better of course so we have a lot of work to do again but everything is positive, no mistake from the team, the engineers, everybody was doing the job. We ended up with P6 from Race 2, okay it’s not a win but it’s close and we’re getting closer and closer.”

WTCR Guerrieri’s “bittersweet” WTCR times 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR How Bäckman made double WTCR history 18 HOURS AGO