Rob Huff remains the driver to beat in the WTCR Trophy − and a contender for outright title honours − despite a tough WTCR Race of Italy weekend aboard his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.

With the Hungarian squad operating as a one-car entity while Dániel Nagy recovers from a hand injury, Briton Huff was not only disadvantaged by having no team-mate to work with, he was also hamstrung by a differential issue that turned his Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi visit into a “damage limitation weekend”, according to the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner.

“I raced well in both races, the car was definitely improved all weekend but, ultimately, we were suffering from a diff problem all weekend, which was difficult to resolve because we didn’t have one to replace it, which was a shame because that potentially cost us a lot. But we managed to scramble back some points and move up to P3 in the standings.

“Again huge thanks to the team because it was a big change with just one car and we missed having Dani with us, that extra data, set-up experience from not having a second car. On the whole we have to be pretty happy after qualifying 14th and walking away with 18 points.”

Huff finished eighth and sixth in the two races that made up the WTCR Race of Italy event. He’s 52 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona heading to WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, which takes place at Anneau du Rhin from August 5-7.

