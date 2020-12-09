Using funds generated through its ‘€1 per racing kilometre’ initiative, plus significant donations from WTCR drivers, Eurosport Events has made considerable financial contributions to hospitals located close to each circuit hosting rounds of the WTCR in 2020.



The initiative was instigated under the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement, which was established to return to racing with a clear purpose following the first wave of COVID-19 infections. When it was announced, Eurosport Events sought to raise €100,000 by the end of the season, a target that has been reached.



Following WTCR Race of Spain and WTCR Race of Aragón, a donation of €16,677 was made to both the Hospital Comarcal de Alcañiz and Instituto de Investigacion Sanitaria Aragón.



Hospital Comarcal de Alcañiz will use the money from WTCR #RaceToCare to install additional patient beds, while also purchasing an extra ventilator. Instituto de Investigacion Sanitaria Aragón will invest the donated sum into ongoing COVID-19 research projects with the intention of providing a better or earlier diagnosis of cases, or improving the treatments provided to patients.



Similar donations were made to hospitals close to Circuit Zolder, Nürburgring Nordschleife, Slovakia Ring and Hungaroring, which hosted rounds of the WTCR in September and October.



What is the WTCR’s #RaceToCare?

In support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement to return to racing with a clear purpose, WTCR promoter Eurosport Events donated €1 for every kilometre completed by every all-season driver in every qualifying session and race in 2020. Drivers and other members of the WTCR community, plus stakeholders were offered the opportunity to make similar donations with the goal of raising €100,000 by the end of the season. For more information on the WTCR’s #RaceToCare programme go to:https://www.fiawtcr.com/race-to-care/. To find out more about the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement and the call to action, go to:https://www.fia.com/news/fia-purposedriven-movement