Special Macau times fire up Monteiro in WTCR

Tiago Monteiro returns to Macau for the first time since his win in the 2016 Guia Race on form following his Suzuka heroics last month.

Monteiro missed the 2017 event through injury and was still in recovery mode when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO visited for the first time last season.



“Macau is a special place for me; not just because of the Portuguese connection, but because in 2012 I scored the first WTCC podium for the Honda Civic and then in 2016 I won the Guia Race in a Civic Type R TCR,” said Monteiro. “I haven’t raced in Macau since then, but I have enough experience of the circuit from single-seaters and touring cars that it shouldn’t take long to get back into the swing of things.



Monteiro was fastest in Second Qualifying at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last month and took a podium in Race 1. “After my pole position and podium finish at Suzuka, it’s clear we have good speed with the car in the wet or dry, so my aim is to get the best possible result,” Monteiro added.

