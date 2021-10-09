A split strategy helped Honda-powered Esteban Guerrieri and Néstor Girolami secure strong starting positions for the two counters at WTCR Race of Czech Republic tomorrow.

While Guerrieri pushed for the Race 2 pole position in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR during Friday Qualifying, team-mate Girolami focused his attentions on placing P9 or P10 in Q2 in order to start on the front row of the grid for Race 1.



Although Guerrieri had to settle for fourth in the Q3 shootout, Girolami placed P9 in Q2 and will line up alongside Race 1 pole-sitter and home hero Petr Fulín.



“It was a very successful day for us, considering the maximum weight we are carrying,” said Girolami. “With 60kg you don’t expect to be on pole, but we did what we needed to by being in the top 10. I think it was a great plan to do different strategies with Esteban – one trying to score points in Q3, and the other going for the reversed grid. It’s difficult when it’s so tight, but we managed to do it. On the second attempt, I knew we could maybe have got to Q3 but we didn't have the pace for pole, so it was better to stay where we were. This way, from the first row, we can try to score maximum points. We also managed to score some points in Q1, so I'm really happy both for myself and for the team with what they did.”



Guerrieri, who landed five bonus points for going fastest in Q1 plus two for his Q3 effort, said: “It was a good day, it really was. We just made the car progressively better. We knew our deficits and our strengths around the track, so we worked our way to try to improve the whole package – the driving, the car, the brakes, which were a bit of an issue in FP1. I was trying the limits as well; in FP2, I didn't complete my new-tyre run because I went off. It was all about trying to find the maximum, and I think we did because it was so tight. It was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed the track today, so I'm happy to have scored seven points, to have maximised the potential, and I'm thankful to ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport for giving me a very good car.”

