The upcoming Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal will mark the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s 100th race since the series fired into life on the streets of Marrakech, Morocco, in April 2018.

Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller are the only members of the exclusive club of drivers never to have missed the start of a WTCR race and are on course to make it to 100 starts in Vila Real this afternoon.

Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri will just fall short of that total having failed to start one race each (in Slovakia 2018 for Coronel and Russia 2021 for Guerrieri).

Prior to WTCR Race of Portugal, Norbert Michelisz had started 96 races following the decision that was taken to withdraw the Hyundai cars from the two races in Germany in 2020.

The 100th WTCR race is due to begin at 17h15 local time (CET+1). Find out more by clicking HERE

