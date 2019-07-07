Statement from WTCR Race of Portugal

The FIA WTCR family together with the local promoter and city of Vila Real are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Cyan Racing technician.

He fell ill in the team garage at WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real on Saturday evening (6 July).



Despite medical assistance from the onsite Chief Medical Officer and the extensive efforts of the ambulance crew to save his life, the team member sadly passed away in hospital in Vila Real.



The WTCR is a closely-knit family and a situation of this nature is hard for everyone to absorb. But all our thoughts are with the immediate family, friends and team-mates.



As a mark of respect, it has been decided that today’s podium protocol will be altered.

