Statement regarding WTCR pre-season test

The official WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup pre-season test scheduled for 24-26 March at MotorLand Aragón in Spain has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR, took the decision to avoid any unnecessary health risk in the best interests of drivers, teams, suppliers, members of the media and the wider community.



A replacement test is due to be scheduled ahead of WTCR Race of Hungary taking place from 24-26 April.

