Comtoyou Racing is preparing to do a double in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2021.

Having announced that Audi Sport-supported Nathanaël Berthon and Frédéric Vervisch will drive the first two of its four-strong fleet of second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS on Goodyear tyres, Comtoyou General Manager, Jean-Michel Baert, has confirmed two more drivers will be added to its WTCR attack.

“Stay tuned, we will communicate about Fred and Nathanaël's team-mates soon,” said Baert. “The team, the drivers, the cars are all ready to take to the track so prepare the podiums!”

Comtoyou is no stranger to running four-car, Audi-powered WTCR attacks. In 2018, Berthon and Vervisch were joined by Denis Dupont and Aurélien Panis. At WTCR Race of Spain in 2020, Baert’s teenage son, Nicolas, linked up with Berthon, Tom Coronel and Gilles Magnus to drive a fourth Comtoyou-entered Audi.

