Franz Engstler is certain the “steep learning curve” his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team experienced during its debut WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup bid in 2020 will help the squad to make more progress this season.

The prolific ex-FIA World Touring Car racer turned team principal is overseeing the WTCR campaigns of his son Luca Engstler and new recruit Jean-Karl Vernay, with both competing in the all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR on Goodyear tyres.



In its first campaign as an all-season entrant, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team guided Nicky Catsburg to victory at WTCR Race of Slovakia but also had to overcome several challenges.



“The learning curve in our first season was steep, but that experience will serve us well in the season ahead,” said Engstler. “We are excited to go racing once again in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with the support of Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing. It is an honour to showcase the capabilities of the new Hyundai Elantra N TCR on a global stage. We hope to add to the success of Hyundai in the series with more wins, podiums and titles.”



Engstler also paid tribute to long-term partner Liqui Moly for its ongoing support. “We are grateful for the continued support of our partner, Liqui Moly. It is rare in motorsport to see a company sponsor a team for over three decades, and I am incredibly proud of the longevity of our partnership.”



Peter Baumann, Marketing Director of Liqui Moly, which has been associated with Franz Engstler for more than 30 years, added: “Team Engstler and Liqui Moly has been a very special relationship for decades. We are proud that together we have reached the top of touring car racing by representing Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing in WTCR. This is a great platform to present our brand and prove the quality of our products.”

