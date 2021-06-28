Jean-Karl Vernay continues to wear the coveted blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
French flyer Vernay arrived in Portugal as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, which recognises the driver with the most WTCR points. But he retired from Race 1, lost his status to Tiago Monteiro but then regained the blue jacket by finishing second in Race 2 for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.
“We showed strong paced and we are leading after two rounds,” said the Hyundai Elantra N TCR driver. “It is quite nice, so let’s keep focused.”
“We showed strong paced and we are leading after two rounds,” said the Hyundai Elantra N TCR driver. “It is quite nice, so let’s keep focused.”
WTCR
The King and The Kid win but there’s home WTCR heartbreak for Monteiro
The post Still in blue: Vernay holds Goodyear #FollowTheLeader status appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Tassi adds TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy to first WTCR win
WTCR
WTCR Race 2 flash: Tassi wins after drama for Monteiro