Success for WTCR team, driver in Japan

Frédéric Vervisch, a race winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, was victorious in the 10 Hours of Suzuka, which finished in Japan earlier today.

Partnered by Kelvin van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor in an Audi RS 8 LMS, as well as achieving success for his team, the WTCR / OSCARO outfit WRT, Vervisch acknowledged the continued support of Audi Sport customer racing.



Vervisch and WRT will be back at Suzuka in October when the legendary venue hosts WTCR Race of Japan. Before then, however, it’s Ningbo’s turn to host the action with WTCR Race of China scheduled for 13-15 September.

