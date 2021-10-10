It’s raceday in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with Autodrom Most all set to host rounds 9 and 10 of the season this afternoon.

Here’s a reminder of today’s key timings from Czech Republic:



Race 1:14h15 (13 laps, 54.756 kilometres)



Race 1 podium:14h50 approx.



Race 2:17h10 (15 laps, 63.180 kilometres)



Race 2 podium:17h50 approx.



All timings are CET and subject to change. ClickHEREfor how to watch live.

