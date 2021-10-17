Sunday is raceday at WTCR Race of France. Here’s a recap of what’s in store at Circuit Pau-Arnos.
Race 1:10h15 (18 laps, 54.540 kilometres)

Race 1 podium:10h50 approx.

Race 2:12h15 (21 laps, 63.630 kilometres)

Race 2 podium:12h55 approx.

How to watch:https://www.fiawtcr.com/watch-us/

All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change
