Two highly anticipated races will decide Spain’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup weekend today. Here’s a reminder of what’s happening when at MotorLand Aragón.

Race 1:11h15 (10 laps, 53.306 kilometres)

Race 2:13h15 (12 laps, 63.996 kilometres)



All timings are CET, provisional and subject to change



There’s also action from PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, throughout the day.

