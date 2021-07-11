Two highly anticipated races will decide Spain’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup weekend today. Here’s a reminder of what’s happening when at MotorLand Aragón.
Race 1:11h15 (10 laps, 53.306 kilometres)
Race 2:13h15 (12 laps, 63.996 kilometres)
All timings are CET, provisional and subject to change
There’s also action from PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, throughout the day.
