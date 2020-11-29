All three races that will form the Esports WTCR Championship decider on RaceRoom’s top server will be streamed from 19h00 CET on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their expert English commentary, with Thomas Bienert and Sebastian Gerhart doing likewise on the German stream, which is availablehere.

And here's a refresher with details of where to follow the action:

Facebook (EN):https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup

YouTube (EN):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLbk-JKXeKI

YouTube (DE):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SL-K7ML9IDE

Twitch (EN):https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience

The post Sunday night is online racing night in Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

