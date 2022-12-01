Nathanaël Berthon might not have carried away the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title but he completed the 2022 season as one of the fastest drivers in the field and narrowly missed out on finishing runner-up to King of WTCR Mikel Azcona*.

Berthon progressed to Qualifying Q3 on all but one occasion this year in his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport entry. He added a second 2022 win with victory – from pole position – in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

Despite his dejection at missing out on P2 in the provisional standings following his race-ending contact with Rob Huff, Berthon left Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the early hours of Monday morning with every reason to be positive after a stellar campaign.

“This weekend I gave literally everything, I did everything I could to catch [Néstor] Girolami, pole position, winning Race 1, best lap in the race,” said Frenchman Berthon. “We had the opportunity in Race 2 [to finish runner-up] but unfortunately there was a mistake and we lost it together. But during the whole year I’ve always been in Q3, except in Portugal I was always there. I had many punctures, losing nearly 50 points. Okay, we could not fight for the title but P2 was our place I think. I feel a bit sad today but, honestly, I gave everything and I think I show that I was committed, but it’s like that.”

Berthon has no contract in place for 2023 but is in no doubt he can finish next season at the top in international touring car racing.

“I have no contract for next year at the moment so I don’t know what will happen,” the former GP2 and Le Mans racer said. “I think I did the job this year considering I am absolutely not into this [style of racing] – I have always been in aero cars, not front-wheel-drive touring cars. But now I understand how to set up a car, how the engineering is working and to develop a car is something I really like. It’s not easy but I’ve never felt so strong in this type of car than I do now. I have learned a lot and I’m starting to have some experience. If someone give me my chance for next year I can win the title. I will keep fighting.”

*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

