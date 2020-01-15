Home fans will get a double treat when the Super Racing Festival takes place at the Hungaroring from 24-26 April.

That’s because two home heroes are set for action in two very different types of vehicle.



While Norbert Michelisz, the King of the WTCR, is due to line up in a World Touring Car, his compatriot and namesake Norbert Kiss is expected to be at the wheel of a racing truck as he bids for a third ETRC title.



Venue of the Hungarian Grand Prix since 1986, the track located 20 kilometres northeast of Budapest will not only host the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, but also the FIA European Truck Racing Championship. And that’s why track bosses are saying the event is called the Super Racing Festival for a reason.



“We are preparing for a great motorsport festival, a real Hungarian party, where the spectators can see two of the most popular Hungarian drivers of our times, Norbert Michelisz and Norbert Kiss,” said Zsolt Gyulay, CEO of Hungaroring Sport Zrt. “A united event was already organised in Slovakia Ring and it seemed that the two series worked well together. We think it would be a great season opening on our circuit. It is an event of almost similar significance for us than F1 Hungarian GP to be held for the jubilee 35thoccasion later this year. We will have some big surprises for the spectators at both events, and we would like to have a real festival feeling on the stands and in the paddock, too.”



Tickets cost 3900 HUF per day or 5900 HUF for a weekend. Under 14s and over 65s go free, while entrance tickets include paddock admission. Clickherefor more details.



Stop press:The Audi R8 LMS Cup has just been confirmed as one of the support races.

The post Super Racing Festival means Super Double Fun at WTCR Race of Hungary appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.