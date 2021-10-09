Rob Huff missed out on a Qualifying Q2 shot at WTCR Race of Czech Republic yesterday by 0.010s following a late charge from Gabriele Tarquini as 0.7 seconds covered the top 18 in Q1.

Huff, the hero of WTCR Race of Hungary Qualifying, explained what went wrong at Autodrom Most.



“We definitely had the speed in the car and I felt very comfortable in the car,” said the CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport driver. “Everything was looking good but, unfortunately, on the two laps I had to get through I got baulked a bit by other drivers who were on their warm-up laps and this just cost us a few tenths so we missed out by a few 1000ths.”



The 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion continued: “It’s a bit frustrating and P13 is obviously the worst place to be because you’re the first car to miss out on Q2. After Budapest qualifying we had a lot of confidence, it’s frustrating but we’ll have to fight forward and see what the racing brings.”

WTCR How fortunes changed for the WTCR heroes of Hungary 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR ace Bjork will be watching EWC action but there’s no chance of a two-wheel return for top Swede 7 HOURS AGO