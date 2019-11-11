Super-tight WTCR title battle heads to Macau

Esteban Guerrieri and Norbert Michelisz start WTCR Race of Macau this week just six points apart in the battle to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Honda-powered Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) is leading on the #RoadToMalaysia – venue of the season super-finale next month – with BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Michelisz close behind.



Both have take victory in the Macau in the past, while Michelisz has won four times in WTCR / OSCARO this season compared to the three triumphs notched up Guerrieri.



“Macau for me is probably or the most challenging circuit in the world besides the Nürburgring Nordschleife,” said Hungarian Michelisz. “Okay, it’s shorter than the Nürburgring, but you have corners where you are doing 230kph with concrete walls on the exit and you need to take a lot of risk to be fast. But it’s a fantastic track and it’s an intense title battle. I expect Macau to be very important for the championship fight.”



Guerrieri added: “The most important part of Macau is to do a good qualifying. To qualify well it’s very important to do Mandarin flat out, [it] can give you extra time for free if you are able to go full throttle in that corner in qualifying. It’s also very important to nail the second sector, the mountain. It’s one of the nicest feelings as a driver to drive that sector in qualifying to the limit because it’s just incredibly challenging. There is always big risks in Macau but I try to be precise and do the best I can.”



