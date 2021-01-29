Berlin-based P1 Racing Fuels has been confirmed as the WTCR’s Official Fuel Supplier by the FIA World Motor Sport Council after it was successful in developing a bespoke racing biofuel product for the WTCR during a rigorous tender process overseen by the FIA Technical Department.



The new biofuel formulation seeks to significantly reduce carbon footprint while never compromising on engine performance. It will result in WTCR drivers being powered by a bespoke fuel featuring 15 per cent renewable components for the first time. These non-fossil fuel-based components have been derived from bioethanol produced from cellulose and ligneous biomass, as well as bio-synthetic (fully renewable) fuel. This allows P1 Racing Fuels to offer an environmentally conscious and cost-effective alternative to conventional race fuel as it works towards an ambitious target of producing 100 per cent fossil-free racing fuel for its partners.



Alan Gow, President of the FIA Touring Car Commission, said: “The appointment of P1 Racing Fuels as the WTCR’s Official Fuel Supplier is an important first step towards the use of 100 per cent sustainable fuel in the series as outlined in the roadmap we have defined for the introduction of biofuel in WTCR. P1 Racing Fuels has not only delivered this bespoke product, it has done so on budget as part of ongoing cost-reduction measures. By working with P1 Racing Fuels, the WTCR teams and customer racing departments can continue to count on a high performance on track, as well as the support of an experienced and trusted partner during an exciting new era for the series.”



Martin Poplika, Chief Executive Officer, P1 Racing Fuels, said: “As a pioneer in our field, P1 Racing Fuels has always focused on delivering cutting-edge innovation in our products, using new processes, components and technical know-how to formulate sustainable, high-performing biofuels produced and delivered cost-efficiently. We believe that the future of racing is fossil fuel-free, and we are very pleased to support the WTCR in taking this important step towards a more sustainable future for the sport.”



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, WTCR promoter, said: “Switching the WTCR to biofuel from P1 Racing Fuels further demonstrates Eurosport Events’ objective to promote more sustainable motorsport. The move also completely aligns the WTCR with the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement environment pillar.”



TCR cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai, Lynk & Co and Renault raced in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020. The cars use turbocharged engines with power capped at 360bhp. Top speeds reaching 260kph can be achieved at certain tracks.



P1 Racing Fuels is also the Official Fuels Partner of the FIA European Rally Championship. Like the WTCR, the ERC is promoted by Eurosport Events. For more information on the FIA Environmental Strategy 2020-2030 Summary clickHERE.