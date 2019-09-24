Suzuka WTCR win a good memory but just a memory, says Ceccon

Kevin Ceccon’s breakthrough victory at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last season is in the past and it’s what happens in the future that counts, according to the 26-year-old.

Ceccon’s success, which was also a first triumph for Team Mulsanne and Alfa Romeo Giulietta constructor Romeo Ferraris, marked out the Italian as one to watch in this year’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



Although Ceccon has taken podiums in 2019, he’s yet to emulate his Suzuka victory, while team-mate Ma Qinghua won at WTCR Race of Slovakia in May and posed a huge threat to Yvan Muller in Race 1 at WTCR Race of China earlier this month.



“Of course, it was the kind of weekend you always remember but it’s already one year ago,” said Ceccon of his Suzuka win. “I like to switch my mind more about the future than the past. It’s a good memory but it’s still a memory so I want to focus on Suzuka 2019. It will be completely different, different cars, different tyres, different competitors, the field is stronger this year so we will see.”



While Ceccon is keen not to look back, he does admit his Suzuka triumph last October provided a confidence boost. “You always have to believe in yourself,” Ceccon said. “I knew I could have done it, I didn’t know when the time would come but I knew it would come and it came quite early. It’s something you keep in your mind and when you think about it you just smile, feel grateful and say thanks for what happened, but the future is still long.”



Despite the fact he’s still waiting for his first win in WTCR / OSCARO in 2019, Ceccon reckons he’s driving better than during his part-season in 2018.



“We also have to say we start to score points very early compared to last year,” he said. “Last year we scored points in the middle of the season in Slovakia, this year we scored points in the first race in Marrakech. We have done a better job than last year but I didn’t achieve the victory yet but I hope to achieve it very soon.”



WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan 2019 takes place at Suzuka from 25-27 October.

The post Suzuka WTCR win a good memory but just a memory, says Ceccon appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.