Syahrin reveals WTCR test plan

Hafizh Syahrin plans to get to grips with his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO race car when he goes testing in November.

The Malaysian MotoGP rider will switch from two to four wheels at WTCR Race of Malaysia for what will not only be his WTCR / OSCARO debut, but his first car race too.



“I will try to do my best to make a good result but it’s difficult to say because we don’t test yet, [but] we will test in November,” said Syahrin, who is being lined up to drive a Liqui Moly Team Engstler Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



Syahrin will do double time at the Sepang International Circuit from 13-15 December by contesting both the 8 Hours of Sepang FIM Endurance World Championship round and the WTCR season finale. The two categories will make up the inaugural Races of Malaysia event.



He is one of three local wildcards set to compete at WTCR Race of Malaysia. Mitchell Chea and Douglas Khoo are also due to contest the triple header which features races during daytime, at dusk and under the Sepang International Circuit’s newly-installed floodlights.

