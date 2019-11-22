Syahrin set for car-racing debut with a little help from fellow WTCR Malaysia wildcard Cheah

Hafizh Syahrin called on fellow wildcard racer Mitchell Cheah to help him prepare for his car-racing debut ahead of their home round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO next month.

The Malaysian duo will join compatriot Douglas Khoo on the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID at the Sepang International Circuit from 12-15 December.



While Cheah has ample experience racing cars, MotoGP rider Syahrin is stepping into the unknown. So, as part of his mission to adapt from two to four wheels, Syahrin will take part in the Sepang 1000km Endurance Race (S1K) from 22-24 November armed with driving tips from Cheah, a SIC Talent Development Programme driver.



“The transition from two wheels to four wheels is something different in terms of tactical and strategy,” said the 25-year-old Syahrin, who spent five hours training with Cheah. “I need to prepare well as both mental and physical are at high stakes. I will need to quickly adapt to the different racing manoeuvres of four wheels on the track.”



Syahrin will link up with Alister Yoong, the son of Malaysian ex-Formula One driver Alex Yoong, and Bradley Benedict Anthony, another rising star on the country’s motorsport scene in the S1K event. The trio will compete in a Toyota Vios for the Hi-Rev SIC Dream Chaser team.

