Race 1 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst is scheduled to take place one hour earlier than originally planned with the action now due to begin at 11h15 CET on Sunday August 7.
Click HERE for the latest event timetable.
Ad
WTCR
Former ‘tourist’ Muller aims to compete for real at home in WTCR
The post Synchronise your watches! New start time for Race 1 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Huff solo no more in WTCR as Nagy returns to action
WTCR
Azcona wary of WTCR rivals closing fast
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad