Race 1 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst is scheduled to take place one hour earlier than originally planned with the action now due to begin at 11h15 CET on Sunday August 7.

Click HERE for the latest event timetable.

Ad

WTCR Former ‘tourist’ Muller aims to compete for real at home in WTCR 12 HOURS AGO

WTCR Huff solo no more in WTCR as Nagy returns to action 18 HOURS AGO