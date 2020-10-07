He wants his star drivers, Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini, to take it to the max every time they take to the 5.922-kilometre Slovakia Ring in the pursuit of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points.



“Our aim is to get our title defence back on track,” said Rizzo. “We believe we can show the true pace and performance of the Hyundai i30 N TCR at the Slovakia Ring, where we have enjoyed strong performances in the past. As we approach the halfway point of the season, every opportunity to score points counts, so we have to take the maximum from every session.”



Rizzo’s BRC team has been sensational at the Slovakia Ring in the past. King of WTCR Michelisz won Race 3 at the track in 2018, Gabriele Tarquini holds the qualifying and race lap records, while Nicky Catsburg claimed a DHL Pole Position double at WTCR Race of Slovakia 2019.