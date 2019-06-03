Tarquini: Don’t expect a WTCR win from me at the ‘Ring

Gabriele Tarquini has ruled out winning during the upcoming WTCR Race of Germany – because he’s not fast enough at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Inaugural WTCR / OSCARO title winner Tarquini describes his “relationship” with the iconic 25.378-kilometre track as “very strange”, adding that he’s not “very good in Nordschleife”.



But playing catch-up in the title race, Tarquini’s admission is far from ideal given his need to score as many points as possible in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse entry.



“I’m not as good as the others in Nordschleife, I have no problem to tell,” said the Italian legend. “I am not on the pace, I am struggling a lot and I crashed two times last year.”



Tarquini admits his Nordschleife pace could improve if he had more opportunity to drive there. But while many of his rivals rely on simulators to master new track layouts, Tarquini concedes that’s not an option for him.



“Like other old-generation drivers I become sick after two laps so I cannot use the simulator,” said the 57-year-old, a two-time winner in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “Okay, you can do some VLN race or do some laps but it’s not easy because the cost is very high. To rent the Nordschleife is a huge cost. With a simulator, with practically no cost, you can run as much as you want.”



WTCR Race of Germany takes place from 20-22 June. Tarquini is seventh in the points after 12 rounds.

