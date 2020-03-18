Gabriele Tarquini has reclaimed his famous #30 for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Italian Tarquini carried the #30 on his Hyundai i30 N TCR when he won the inaugural WTCR crown in 2018. But after using the #1 for his title defence last season, Tarquini will switch back to the #30 with his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz taking up the #1 as the new King of WTCR.



“I have the same wild pig design as last year for my nickname in Italian ‘cinghio’ but with a different number,” Tarquini explained. “Obviously I will miss having the #1 on my car for WTCR this year, and I want to have it back so I have chosen the same number I had when I won in 2018!



“But for me the #30 is very special. I’ve had a lot of success with the Hyundai i30 N TCR and the #30, both in WTCR and also when I first started racing the car, so it brings back some very happy memories and hopefully we can have some more results to celebrate this year.”



Tarquini carried #30 when he won the TCR International Series round at Zhejiang Circuit in China in 2017, the very first win for the Hyundai i30 N TCR.



From last season, WTCR drivers have been encouraged to produce their own number designs.

The post Tarquini goes back in time for WTCR bid with famous #30 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.