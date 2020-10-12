The 2018 WTCR title winner excelled in the damp conditions of Race 1 to place second in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse entry from fifth on the grid.



“Like 90 per cent of the grid we started with a mix solution [with dry tyres on the front, wet tyres on the rear], let me say the English solution because I saw it many times in England [where I raced in the 1990s]. And it works. In the beginning it was very tricky, my car was very good, especially in the first part of the race.



“I tried to attack because I am not looking for the title. It is the first time I can do my race without thinking about points and strategy, so I fully attacked. I enjoyed it a lot, especially in the first part. I tried to push to the end, but [Nathanaël] Berthon was much faster than me. He had a big gap and I was never in a position to put him under pressure because in these conditions it is very easy to make mistakes. My strategy was to be closer, but it was impossible.”



While Tarquini’s second place in Race 1 represented a weekend high, Races 2 and 3 ended in early exits for the World Touring Car legend following contact.