Gabriele Tarquini has revealed how his start from the reverse-grid pole position in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal could have been much worse aboard his all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

Tarquini lost out to Yann Ehrlacher on the charge to the first corner but explained that he was “very close to stalling my engine”.



“I lost a position on the start and I was very close to stalling my engine,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “I tried to survive and I had the pace to attack the car in front of me. After five or six laps I started to feel the pressure in my front right was dropping. We think I hit some debris and I had a very slow puncture [so] Race 1 was unfortunately very short for me.



“My start in Race 2 was much better. I gained some positions in an exciting first lap, managing to get behind Norbi to finish in fourth.”

WTCR Points scored by Vervisch wanted more in WTCR AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Azcona’s tough WTCR times away, hoping for better at home YESTERDAY AT 16:04