Tarquini hoping on WTCR car repair

Gabriele Tarquini is hoping he’ll be back on track at WTCR Race of Macau following his Free Practice 1 crash this morning.

Tarquini, who won the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at Macau in 2018, made a rare error early in the 45-minute session, ploughing into the barriers at Police corner and inflicting substantial damage to the front of his Hyundai N Squadra Corse-run i20 R5.



“I locked the front tyres and went off line and it was impossible to do the corner, nothing special,” said Tarquini. “It’s quite [a lot of] front damage unfortunately, but I hope they can repair it for the second practice. I have lost [a lot] of track time but I try my best to recover.”



Tarquini’s team-mate Norbert Michelisz, who topped the session, said he expected the Italian to be back in action in Free Practice 2, which is scheduled to begin at 13h40 local time.



“I did not have a look at the car but it’s the best people involved here so I think it will be alright for him,” Michelisz said.

