Tarquini: I’ll help Michelisz win WTCR title

Gabriele Tarquini will help Norbert Michelisz succeed him as king of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Although the WTCR / OSCARO title holder is still in mathematical contention to claim the crown for a second time, he’s largely dismissed his hopes of more glory.



Instead, the Italian will support his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Michelisz, who heads to next month’s WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan at the top of the standings.



“I am far away and I am ready to help Norbi in any circumstance,” said Tarquini. “Last year I was always leading the championship in front of Norbi but the distance was very small, except in Race 2 and Race 3 in Macau when it was clear Norbi was out of the championship. But he make a fantastic job, he helped me a lot and I am ready to give back what he did last year.”



Asked how he intends to help his Hyundai-powered colleague, Tarquini said: “He is experienced so he don’t need my help on the way to approach the championship fight, but on the track if I am in front of him or behind him in the position to help him, I will do with a smile in my face. He deserves the title for sure.”



Tarquini has demonstrated the lengths he’s prepared to go to in order to help Michelisz when he sacrificed winning Race 2 at WTCR Race of China by allowing his Hungarian team-mate to pass for the lead. And although Michelisz is reluctant to discuss his title prospects, he would welcome Tarquini’s support.



“If I would have the chance to select someone to help me in a position like I am in now I would go for Gabriele because of his experience,” said Michelisz. “I am happy to be close to him because there are still a lot of things I can learn, not only driving-related.



“If you race on a level like this [in WTCR / OSCARO] you need to understand that sometimes you are not in a position to fight. I wasn’t in a position to fight for the title in Macau last year so I [did what I could for Gabriele]. He’s my team-mate and I like him as a person. It’s a common interest for the team.”

The post Tarquini: I’ll help Michelisz win WTCR title appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.