Tarquini: My WTCR title is in safe hands

Gabriele Tarquini says his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO crown couldn’t have gone to a more deserving recipient.

Italian Tarquini took the inaugural WTCR / OSCARO title 2018 with Hyundai-powered team-mate Norbert Michelisz in a supporting role as the season reached its climax.



This season, Tarquini called time on his own title defence at WTCR Race of China, committing instead to assisting Michelisz’s own title pursuit.



The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mates embraced shortly after Michelisz took the title at WTCR Race of Malaysia on Sunday night. Afterwards, Tarquini was full of praise for his colleague.



“My number 1 is gone now, but it is in very good hands. I’m very happy Norbert won and to give my title to him because he deserves it. He had a fantastic season and he is a worthy champion.”

