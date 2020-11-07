The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver was fifth in Race 1 and Race 2 before he bagged the final place on the podium in Race 3 having started eighth in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai i30 N TCR.



“My third race was definitely my best one,” said the 2018 WTCR title winner. “In the first two I had a problem on the car. In the first race I survived on the first lap and even if I was sixth and I was thinking overtaking is always very difficult, I had the pace. The pace was very good and I tried to attack and did some good manoeuvres and I overtake I think four cars. But unfortunately for me the race was too short. The two guys in front were far away.”