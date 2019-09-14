Tarquini’s tough day at the WTCR office

Gabriele Tarquini is over Saturday at WTCR Race of China and focused on a better Sunday following a frustrating four hours at the Ningbo International Speedpark.

After qualifying a lowly P23 for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Tarquini retired from Race 1 in the early laps after contact with a rival driver left his i30 N TCR with suspension damage.



“I didn’t have the pace of yesterday this morning and I don’t know why to be honest,” said the 2018 WTCR / OSCARO title winner. “I choose a different set-up compared to my team-mates and it was not the best choice. I tried to force a little bit more to recover the pace and in the end I made two mistakes that cost me the position in the race. Starting 22 or 23 is very tough. I tried to survive the first lap, but somebody hit me on the corner number 10 and it destroyed the rear suspension. Fortunately, there will be another race tomorrow.”

