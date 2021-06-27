Attila Tassi’s perfect end to his WTCR Race of Portugal weekend was made complete by the Hungarian adding the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy to his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race victory at Circuito do Estoril.

The ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda driver set a best lap of 1m45.150s on his way to victory in race two, as a trio of Hyundais led by Jean-Karl Vernay chased him home.



King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher set the fastest lap on his way to victory in the reverse-grid Race 1. The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co ace set a time of 1m45.384s.

