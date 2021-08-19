Attila Tassi starts his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup hoping to make what would be some extremely popular history.

Hungarian fans have yet to celebrate a home winner in the WTCR although Norbert Michelisz has come close by finishing runner-up to Hyundai-powered team-mate Gabriele Tarquini in 2018 and 2019.



While the Honda Civic Type R TCR that Tassi and his Münnich Motorsport team-mates – Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri and Tiago Monteiro – drive will be the heaviest car on the grid, weighing in at 1345 kilograms due to the 60 kilograms of compensation weight they must carry, Tassi isn’t giving up hope.



“I’m very happy to be back in front of my home crowd, and I hope there will be many spectators cheering for me, for Honda, and for both Münnich Motorsport teams,” said the 22-year-old Budapest resident. “It's special to race at the Hungaroring, and the support from the fans provides a lot of inspiration. There hasn't been a home winner at the Hungaroring in the WTCR so far; obviously I would be extremely happy to break that spell, but the postponement of the Italy round means the Civic Type R TCR is heavier for this event than we probably thought it would be, so that might be difficult. Still, hopefully we will be fighting for the top positions.”



Tassi’s best result on home soil is the fifth placed he achieved in Race 3 last October.

