Attila Tassi began the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season by scoring his maiden podium in the series.
The 21-year-old ALL.INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda driver failed to finisher higher than fourth during his breakthrough WTCR season in 2019.
But his capture of third place in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Belgium last weekend means he ends his podium drought.
“Last year I had an opportunity to win a race in Vila Real, but unfortunately I had bad luck there,” said Tassi. “But to start the season like this with an ALL-INKL one-three I think is very good, especially from my side.
“I was not expecting to start the season’s first race on the podium. It was a very good fight, sometimes I got close, but not enough. We had some brake performance issues, definitely when I was closer I was losing brake performance so I had to then back off a little bit.”
