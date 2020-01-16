FIA WTCR

Tassi hatches “big step forward” plan in WTCR

By FIA WTCR

36 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

Attila Tassi knows how he can build on his rookie season results and chase WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup success in 2020.

The 20-year-old showed potential – including the DHL Pole Position for Race 3 at WTCR Race of Portugal – but was often starved of good fortune in his KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Now the Hungarian has a plan to fly in his second year in WTCR, which he will enjoyed continued Honda support.

“If we can avoid some of the bad luck that happened – especially on the first laps of some of the late-season races – then I think I can take a big step forward,” said Tassi. “I had some very good moments in my rookie season, like my pole position in Portugal and the Nürburgring event where we had podium-pace. I’m very pleased to continue as a Honda Racing driver in the WTCR in 2020.”

Following the season-opening WTCR Race of Morocco from 3-5 April, Tassi will compete on home soil when the Hungaroring hosts the second event of the new campaign from 24-26 April.

