Attila Tassi knows how he can build on his rookie season results and chase WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup success in 2020.

The 20-year-old showed potential – including the DHL Pole Position for Race 3 at WTCR Race of Portugal – but was often starved of good fortune in his KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Now the Hungarian has a plan to fly in his second year in WTCR, which he will enjoyed continued Honda support.



“If we can avoid some of the bad luck that happened – especially on the first laps of some of the late-season races – then I think I can take a big step forward,” said Tassi. “I had some very good moments in my rookie season, like my pole position in Portugal and the Nürburgring event where we had podium-pace. I’m very pleased to continue as a Honda Racing driver in the WTCR in 2020.”



Following the season-opening WTCR Race of Morocco from 3-5 April, Tassi will compete on home soil when the Hungaroring hosts the second event of the new campaign from 24-26 April.

The post Tassi hatches “big step forward” plan in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.