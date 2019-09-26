Tassi heads ‘home’ on a WTCR high

Attila Tassi is preparing for his second ‘home’ race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO boosted by his strongest weekend yet in terms of points scored.

Honda-powered Tassi bagged 15 points at WTCR Race of China earlier this month. With upcoming venue Suzuka another new track for Tassi to learn, his Ningo performance will serve as a useful lift for Honda’s home event, WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan from 25-27 October.



“I’ve never raced in Suzuka, it will be a totally different atmosphere and I am looking forward to it,” said the 20-year-old from Hungary. “I’ve watched many videos, mainly Formula One, from the age of seven or eight, but I grow up in the world of simulator, which gives you a good basis and a knowledge of the ideal lines.”



Of his WTCR Race of China points haul, which included passing two cars on the final lap to finish sixth from P17 on the grid in Race 2, Tassi said: “I managed to stay away from the really big impacts. I think that was down to luck as much as anything else. It’s not how I like to race, but I felt I had to be more aggressive just to stand my ground.”



KCMG Team Principal Dario d’Esposito added: “Attila improved in every session, eventually coming away with a fantastic sixth place. He’s stayed away from the crashes and the contact and really deserves this. He’s done a fantastic job.”

