Attila Tassi will partner his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO team boss in this weekend’s Fuji 24 Hours, part of Japan’s hugely popular Super Taikyu series.

Super Taikyu, which means ‘Super Endurance’ and is Japan's biggest endurance series in terms of participant numbers and accommodates GT3, GT4, TCR, plus other saloon classes. All races last between three and six hours, with the exception of the Fuji season showpiece.



Tassi, the 19-year-old WTCR / OSCARO point-scorer from Hungary, will link up with Paul Ip, boss of the Hong Kong-based KCMG team, Jim Ka To, Josh Burdon and Matt Howson. They will share a Honda Civic Type R TCR, which has won the ST-TCR for the last two seasons.



“I can't wait for the weekend,” said Tassi. “I've never been to Japan before and it will be a big responsibility to represent Honda in their home country. Plus, ST-TCR is one of the most popular classes in the race numbers-wise, so the battles will be fierce. I do have some experience of 24-hour racing. I finished on the TCR podium at the Barcelona 24h in 2016 so I'll try to use what I learnt there to my advantage."



Following his trip to Japan, Tassi will continue his preparations for WTCR Race of Germany, which takes place at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from 20-22 June.

The post Tassi joins forces with WTCR team boss for 24-hour race appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.