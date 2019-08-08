Tassi: My WTCR team can aim higher

Attila Tassi says his KCMG team will aim higher during the remaining rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The Hungarian’s comments came after the Honda-powered Hong Kong squad delivered a season-best performance at WTCR Race of Portugal last month. Tassi took the DHL Pole Position for Race 3, which team-mate Tiago Monteiro won.



“After the performance [in Vila Real], we can set higher targets for the rest of the season,” said 20-year-old Tassi.



However, despite Tassi’s optimism, KCMG will arrive at the Ningbo International Speedpark, venue of next month’s WTCR Race of China (13-15 September), playing catch-up with neither Tassi nor Monteiro having raced at the track before.

