Attila Tassi used his post-event wrap-up to praise his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler mechanics for their pitstop heroics in the first of two races WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi last weekend.

Tassi was forced to stop to change a damaged tyre on his Honda Civic Type R TCR. But, such was the slick work by his German team, that we was able to finish fifth thanks to the minimal delay in the pitlane.

Unfortunately, the time lost during another unscheduled pitstop in Race 2 was too great and resulted in the Hungarian having to settle for eighth position after an impressive overtake on lap one initially elevated him to second place.

“I tried to take care of the tyres in Race 1 because we knew it would be hard,” Tassi said. “The team did an amazing job to make such a fast change and we leapfrogged some of the other cars who had problems, which meant we were best of those who experienced issues.

“In Race 2 I made an overtake that I was really happy with to move up to second. I really wanted to give the team a podium again, but I can be happy knowing I did my best.”

