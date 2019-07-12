Tassi shows WTCR winning touch

Attila Tassi has what it takes to win in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

That’s the view of his KCMG team after the 20-year-old dropped out while leading Race 3 at WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real last Sunday.



The Hungarian was making full use of his DHL Pole Position, only for a spark plug issue to force his retirement and hand top spot and the eventual win to home hero and Tassi’s Honda-powered KCMG team-mate Tiago Monteiro.



“I’m so sorry for Atti, who was the fastest driver of all and dominated qualifying,” said KCMG Team Principal Dario d’Esposito. “It’s frustrating for him to have the spark plug problem, but he’s shown what he can do and will aim to show more of this form in the final few events.”



Monteiro was also full of praise for his younger colleague: “He did a fantastic job in qualifying, a fantastic lap. I tried everything I could, I took all the risks, but he did a little bit better and he took the pole. Unfortunately, he had a mechanical failure, it’s so hard because it would have been his first win.”



Tassi said: “I’m incredibly proud to have my first pole position – and at a circuit I’ve never been to before – but I’m sure I had the pace to win, and it’s frustrating that my car developed an issue at the start of Race 3 that stopped that happening.”

