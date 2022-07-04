Attila Tassi claimed a first podium finish in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as he battled to a hard-earned Vila Real podium in the 100th WTCR race yesterday.

The Hungarian’s runner-up finish, which followed a podium earlier in the day for fellow Honda Racing driver Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport), also marked the first WTCR podium for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler as a Honda customer team.

Tassi, who equalled his best qualifying result of the season on Saturday and finished ninth in Race 1, launched well off the line from second in Race 2.

A well-executed run through the Joker Lap contributed to Tassi jumping early race leader Yvan Muller and, although he was overcut by Rob Huff, he nevertheless clinched a deserved Vila Real podium three years after he was denied a victory on the challenging Portuguese street circuit.

His team-mate, home hero Tiago Monteiro, finished P11 in Race 1 but crashed out of Race 2 shortly after he touched a wall and suffered a failure that sent him over to the right-hand side of the track, which resulted in unavoidable contact with Esteban Guerrieri’s similar Honda Civic Type R TCR.

“I was really excited to come back to Vila Real, so to be on the podium – especially because three years ago I didn’t have the chance to share it with Tiago – was an amazing feeling, and better late than never,” said Tassi. “It was not the easiest race of my life, as I had a clutch problem before the start of the race, although I got away without too many problems in the end.

“I saw after the first Safety Car that the car behind had taken its Joker, so my push lap from there was right on the edge but I nailed my Joker to come out ahead. I want to dedicate this podium to LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler who did an amazing job; I’m really happy we finally have a good result in the bag.”

