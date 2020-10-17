Home-grown talent Tassi was down in P17 following Free Practice 1 due to a handful of issues affecting his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.



“It didn’t start as we planned, we had some issues with the display so the light was not working and the rev limiter was not working so I didn’t know what time to shift and we lost four or five laps out with that,” Tassi explained afterwards. “After that I get a very foggy windscreen so I had to pit and I get only two or three clear laps in the session, which is obviously not ideal but we have good data from Esteban who did P1 so I am very positive for FP2, no worries.”



Tassi’s fellow Hungarian Norbert Michelisz was P10 for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse entry.



“It wasn’t an easy session because of the conditions being between completely wet and a drying circuit,” said Michelisz, the King of WTCR. “But we tried to improve the car. There is still some work to do because we are a bit behind from the feeling but we still have another session to improve the car for qualifying.”



Hungarian team Zengő Motorsport has three drivers in action at WTCR Race of Hungary, local racers Bence Boldizs and Gábor Kismarty-Lechner, plus Spaniard Mikel Azcona.



“Second position in wet conditions, very tricky conditions on a slippery track was good,” said Azcona. “We were trying to find the fastest line and I’m comfortable and confident for the next season because of the data we have. We don’t know if it will be wet or dry for FP2 but we keep pushing.”