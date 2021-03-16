Attila Tassi is aiming to deliver more consistency behind the wheel of his Honda Civic Type R TCR when he embarks on his third season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Tassi, who scored his breakthrough WTCR podium driving for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport at Circuit Zolder last September, placed 12th in the final 2020 standings. For 2021, the Hungarian is targeting another “big step forward”.



“It is a great pleasure to be a Honda Racing driver in the WTCR for a third year in a row; I'm proud of the potential Honda sees in me,” said the 21-year-old. “I was happy with the progress I made in 2020, scoring my first podiums, and with how I gelled with those around me. For 2021, I hope I can take another big step forward and show the frontrunning pace I was able to display on an even more regular basis."



The 2021 WTCR season is scheduled to fire up at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany from June 3-5.

