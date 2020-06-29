-

Attila Tassi has thanked his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport team-mate Tiago Monteiro for helping him to become the first driver to win twice in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship.

Hungarian Tassi took his Honda Civic Type R TCR to victory in Race 2 at a virtual Slovakia Ring last night after Monteiro became his “bodyguard” during the opening laps.



The foundations for Tassi’s second Pre-season WTCR triumph were laid when he secured the DHL Pole Position for the partially reversed-grid second race by qualifying P10, one position behind team-mate Monteiro, which ensured a front-row lockout for the virtual Civic Type R.



Tassi started the race well, then moved to the inside to give Monteiro a tow down to the first corner − a move that helped them maintain their one-two through the opening sequence of corners, and which also allowed the 21-year-old to build a small lead while his Portuguese team-mate held back the chasing pack.



That proved to be a crucial break, with Tassi putting in an exemplary drive thereafter and keeping his pursuing rivals out of slipstream range to win his second Pre-season Esports race by just under a second following his victory in Race 2 at a virtual Salzburgring earlier this month.



“I have to say a big thanks to Tiago − I think I owe him a beer now! He was a bit of a bodyguard for me and from lap two I knew I just needed to keep my concentration up and not make any mistakes. I took care of my tyres and was not at the maximum − obviously I was pushing quite hard, because I saw the two cars behind me were catching me up a bit. But the gap was enough, so I’m very happy to achieve my second win. I hope to keep this up over the rest of the championship.”

WTCR Guerrieri goes four it in Pre-season Esports WTCR! 8 HOURS AGO

The post Tassi thanks Monteiro for helping him to become first double winner in Pre-season Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Coming up this week from WTCR 14 HOURS AGO