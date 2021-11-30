Attila Tassi will be ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport’ sole representative when Sochi Autodrom hosts the deciding rounds of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

It follows confirmation that Tassi’s Honda-powered team-mate, Tiago Monteiro, is unable to take part in the two races that make up the WTCR VTB Race of Russia weekend.









Monteiro, from Portugal, felt unwell prior to practice and, having visited the circuit medical centre, he was later transferred to hospital to be treated for a bacterial chest infection. He is in good spirits, according to a statement from Honda Racing.









“We are down by one car, but the most important thing is Tiago’s health,” said Tassi. “I hope he starts to feel better soon.”

